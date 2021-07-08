Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Shares Up 4.7%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66. 65,924 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 18,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.33.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

