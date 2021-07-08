Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

NYSE:EVH traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. 501,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $394,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,650 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,427,000 after acquiring an additional 309,949 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,163,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,093,000 after acquiring an additional 60,698 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 379,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,012,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after acquiring an additional 151,691 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

