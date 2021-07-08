FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FedNat in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FNHC stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 177,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,338. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FedNat has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.92.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%. The company had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedNat will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in FedNat by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in FedNat by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

