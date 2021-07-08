First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Bancorp by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

