BitBall (BTB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $964,992.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $964,992.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,389.46 or 1.00051243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00037107 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007764 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00062082 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000995 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000676 BTC.

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

