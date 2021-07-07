Tether (USDT) Reaches Market Cap of $62.36 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $62.36 billion and approximately $51.57 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00048540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00129685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00168413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,350.89 or 0.99935655 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.44 or 0.00981179 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,469,767,617 coins and its circulating supply is 62,301,822,762 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.