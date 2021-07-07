TRON 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $770.59 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0631 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $4.52 billion and $770.59 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000132 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000507 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001326 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

