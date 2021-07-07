Cardano Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00004160 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $44.22 billion and $1.42 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00064541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00037647 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.37 or 0.00274616 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00037484 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,328,269 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.