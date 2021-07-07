Neo (NEO) Market Cap Achieves $2.51 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Neo has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and approximately $337.20 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for $35.56 or 0.00106884 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001908 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00048527 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00057590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Neo

Neo is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

