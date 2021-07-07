Boson Protocol (BOSON) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $717,230.00

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001552 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $17.96 million and $717,230.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.04 or 0.00396199 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003301 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015049 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.23 or 0.01744053 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,785 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

