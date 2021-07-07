Analysts Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.81. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,170,000 after acquiring an additional 596,232 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,305,000 after acquiring an additional 669,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,930,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after acquiring an additional 128,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,346,000 after acquiring an additional 70,190 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBCI stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.06. 476,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

