Kusama (KSM) Price Up 10.7% This Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $293.99 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $223.91 or 0.00670574 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00130995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00168393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,431.71 or 1.00120398 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.47 or 0.00980692 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

