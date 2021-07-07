Tidal Finance Price Tops $0.0055 on Exchanges (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $158,828.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded up 27% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00058167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.71 or 0.00933515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00045386 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.