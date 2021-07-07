Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties One Day Volume Reaches $362.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $3.39 or 0.00010140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $222,153.47 and $362.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00130995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00168393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,431.71 or 1.00120398 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.47 or 0.00980692 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

