Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Separately, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE EQC traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.53. 1,003,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,530. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.05 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

