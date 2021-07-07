Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) to “Buy”

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ ENLV traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,149. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $124.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.03. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

