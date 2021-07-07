Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Friday, May 21st. AlphaValue upgraded Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of ECIFY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,735. Electricité de France has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

