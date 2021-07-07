Virtue Poker (VPP) Trading Down 24.5% Over Last 7 Days

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Virtue Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. Virtue Poker has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $9,382.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00048700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00131021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00168722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,388.80 or 1.00055767 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.66 or 0.00969920 BTC.

About Virtue Poker

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Virtue Poker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtue Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtue Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

