Datamine (DAM) Market Cap Reaches $677,760.31

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $677,760.31 and approximately $21,578.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00233478 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001513 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.30 or 0.00817918 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,766,659 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

