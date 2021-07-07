Datamine FLUX Hits One Day Volume of $2,804.00 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $332,848.25 and approximately $2,804.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001678 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00048779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00130388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00168263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,339.86 or 0.99990132 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.28 or 0.00975557 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 594,873 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLUXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.