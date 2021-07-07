Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.04, for a total value of $18,902,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

NYSE CVNA traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $316.88. 897,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,541. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $124.89 and a one year high of $323.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.57 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $1,040,013,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $120,790,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

