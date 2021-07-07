Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley Sells 1,500 Shares

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BEEM stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 407,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,294. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.90 million and a P/E ratio of -40.22.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEEM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beam Global by 522.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 89,138 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $3,792,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Beam Global by 480.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,275,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

