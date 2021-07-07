Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Insider Sells $2,187,697.94 in Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,187,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CRTX stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.50. 335,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,447. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,841,000 after buying an additional 400,761 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

