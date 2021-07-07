Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Insider Sells $2,187,697.94 in Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,187,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CRTX stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.50. 335,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,447. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.76.
Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.
Cortexyme Company Profile
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.
