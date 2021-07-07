$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $484.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 691.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 391,786 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $1,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $1,642,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,446,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.85. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $15.54.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

