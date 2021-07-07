Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will post $139.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.94 million and the lowest is $125.70 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $73.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $536.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.80 million to $581.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $663.66 million, with estimates ranging from $611.00 million to $734.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 198,845 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,365,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,814,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MESA stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. 681,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,846. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $311.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

