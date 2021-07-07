Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report $37.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.18 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $29.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $153.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.56 million to $154.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $209.11 million, with estimates ranging from $204.31 million to $215.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total transaction of $8,618,508.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $26,068.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 609,887 shares of company stock valued at $58,011,023. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.43. 170,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,117. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $174.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 252.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.02.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

