AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.58 Million

Equities analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report sales of $61.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $63.36 million. AtriCure reported sales of $40.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $255.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $255.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $305.12 million, with estimates ranging from $291.58 million to $313.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $238,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,850.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $200,063.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,937 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AtriCure by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,463,000 after acquiring an additional 196,420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 34,785 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.42. The stock had a trading volume of 165,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,957. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.35 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

