Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.15. 201,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.42. Cutera has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $857.21 million, a P/E ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Cutera will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,130,000 after buying an additional 70,098 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,068 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

