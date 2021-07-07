PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “
CNXN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,489. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.73. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $55.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
