PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

CNXN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,489. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.73. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). PC Connection had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $636.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

