Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.79 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce sales of $260.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $262.38 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $242.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of CRUS stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.77. 389,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.44. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $103.25.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.