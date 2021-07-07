Rarible Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.50 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $50.92 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.62 or 0.00034775 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00058221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018525 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.18 or 0.00928233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00045033 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,382,158 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

