Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.59

Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY)

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

