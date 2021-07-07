Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Issues Earnings Results

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

IBA stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $47.00. 3,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,792. Industrias Bachoco has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4249 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

