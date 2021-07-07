Purplebricks Group’s (PURP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Purplebricks Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Purplebricks Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 120.80 ($1.58).

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

Shares of LON:PURP traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 80.40 ($1.05). 292,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of £246.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.29. Purplebricks Group has a 1 year low of GBX 43.46 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 112.77 ($1.47).

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.