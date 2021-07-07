Apple’s (WM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Apple (LON:WM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

WM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 202 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Apple to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 215.33 ($2.81).

Get Apple alerts:

About Apple

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.