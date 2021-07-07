Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.68 Million

Analysts predict that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce $451.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $444.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.50 million. Premier reported sales of $342.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Premier.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.27. 454,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,152. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.44. Premier has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Premier by 650.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 66.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.