Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.59 Million

Analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to post $147.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $148.60 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $140.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $593.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $589.49 million to $598.26 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $627.96 million, with estimates ranging from $614.78 million to $643.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCOI. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $75.55. 173,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,469. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.28. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.27 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 410.53%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $365,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,166 shares of company stock worth $1,454,348 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

