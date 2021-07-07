FLIP (FLP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. FLIP has a total market cap of $236,274.37 and approximately $8.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00058252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.70 or 0.00926766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00044863 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.