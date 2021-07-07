OneLedger (OLT) Market Cap Reaches $3.86 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. OneLedger has a market cap of $3.86 million and $119,085.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OneLedger coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00058252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.70 or 0.00926766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00044863 BTC.

OLT is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

