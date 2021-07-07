$683.94 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will post $683.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $674.38 million and the highest is $693.50 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $598.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 927,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,430. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.3% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

