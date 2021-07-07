Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $273.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will post sales of $273.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.81 million and the highest is $276.16 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $247.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,400 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,621,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after buying an additional 2,937,861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,279,000 after buying an additional 2,641,511 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,591,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,496,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,680. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.