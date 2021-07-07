$76.05 Million in Sales Expected for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will post sales of $76.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $76.10 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $52.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $308.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.06 million to $321.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $333.25 million, with estimates ranging from $308.58 million to $373.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of RMAX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,986. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $612.45 million, a PE ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 180.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

