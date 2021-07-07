$355.40 Million in Sales Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce $355.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.04 million to $372.24 million. iRobot reported sales of $279.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities cut their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.34. 465,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.63. iRobot has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter worth $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iRobot during the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

