Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) in a research note published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 256 ($3.34) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARIX. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 256 ($3.34) target price on shares of Arix Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arix Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of ARIX remained flat at $GBX 178 ($2.33) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 68,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,879. The company has a quick ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 78.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arix Bioscience has a 12-month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 181.77. The company has a market capitalization of £233.74 million and a PE ratio of 2.01.

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

