Devro (LON:DVO) Upgraded to Buy by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Devro (LON:DVO) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

DVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Devro in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Devro in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Devro alerts:

DVO stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 209.50 ($2.74). The company had a trading volume of 148,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,456. Devro has a 52 week low of GBX 116.76 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 217.36 ($2.84). The stock has a market cap of £349.76 million and a P/E ratio of 15.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In other news, insider Rohan Cummings purchased 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £2,464.80 ($3,220.28). Also, insider Malcolm Swift purchased 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954 ($13,004.96).

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.