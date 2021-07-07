Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Oxen has a total market cap of $44.70 million and approximately $61,523.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00002418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,816.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,321.73 or 0.06865776 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.69 or 0.01507250 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00406074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00156056 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.16 or 0.00636264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.57 or 0.00415685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008075 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.33 or 0.00349918 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,665,323 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

