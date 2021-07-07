Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will announce sales of $54.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.90 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $51.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $218.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $219.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $204.70 million, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $208.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of CTBI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 40,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.24. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

