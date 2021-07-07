Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Celsius stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.10. 1,147,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,004. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.33 and a beta of 2.11. Celsius has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Celsius’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

