Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.08 Million

Analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will report $14.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.59 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $10.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $62.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.78 million to $64.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $72.38 million to $87.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on EDAP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 443,485 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 153,736 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 122,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,539. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $216.21 million, a P/E ratio of 647.65 and a beta of 1.73.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

