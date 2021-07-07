Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.08 Million

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will report $14.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.59 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $10.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $62.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.78 million to $64.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $72.38 million to $87.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on EDAP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 443,485 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 153,736 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 122,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,539. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $216.21 million, a P/E ratio of 647.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.