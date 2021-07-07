Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.63. 619,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,710. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.84. Baozun has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baozun will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

